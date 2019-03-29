Marcus Boyles to retire as Petal football coach/athletic director

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - After seven seasons with Petal High School, Marcus Boyles plans to retire as the Panthers head football coach and athletic director.
Boyles compiled a record of 62-32 at Petal, leading the Panthers to the 2015 South State title before losing to Starkville 27-7 in the class 6A state championship.
Petal enjoyed three ten-win seasons under Boyles – 2018 marked the program’s first losing season (6-7) under his leadership.
Boyles joined Petal in January 2012 after coaching stops at Florence, Louisville, Taylorsville, Pearl and Wayne County. The graduate of Raleigh High School has degrees from Jones County Junior College, Southern Miss and William Carey.
Boyles has a career head coaching record of 276-64 and three class 2A state championships with the Tartars.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.