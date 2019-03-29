Local businesses gear up for HUBFEST

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Several local businesses are gearing up for one of the busiest Saturdays of the year.
“We expect a huge crowd. We always have a huge crowd. It looks like the weather is going to be really good so, I really expect to see a lot of people,” said Diane Sheperd, owner of Main Street Books.
”The crowds and everything are going to be good this year because last year, it was a little rainy and it was still a good day. That’s always our number one day. We are looking forward to it,” B.J. Fokakis, owner of Coney Island Café.
Hubfest brings people from across the state to Hattiesburg to enjoy a day fill with fun and entertainment. Many businesses chose this festival to host special events for customers.
"We are having an arm-wrestling tournament in the parking lot beside the building. Last year we had a good turnout for that. I think this year is going to be twice as good as that one was. I expect that to be a lot of fun,” explained Fokakis.
Some owners want to encourage people to support the local vendors while enjoying the festival.
"Just try to spend a little bit of money with the vendors. I think if everyone would just spend a little bit with the vendors that it would benefit the overall event,” said Sheperd.
Owners also believe Hubfest is a great way to get the community downtown to see what all there is to offer.
"There are people that will come into the book store that have never been here before and so I like that. It just brings in new people, first timers,” said Sheperd.
"I think it gets everybody out and brings them together. They come out to enjoy the weather and a lot of the arts and crafts. It just brings people together. It's a good family atmosphere,” said Fokakis.
More than 50 vendors will be at the event. Hubfest starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning and will end at 5:00 p.m.
