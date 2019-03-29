Leadership Conference held to empower students in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Students from across Perry County had the opportunity to attend a Leadership conference held at Perry Central High School from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Night.
The event welcomed over 30 students into classrooms to learn more about tools for success such as, overcoming fears and preparing for the future.
Jasmine Smith, Director of Federal Programs and Curriculum, said that this event is the first of it’s kind.
“It’s our first time to put on a conference like this, with the whole thing behind sponsor fostering Youth Leadership,” said Smith.
The 2-hour event included an opening ceremony, a keynote speaker and a dinner to close the leadership conference.
“Our job to kind of step in and place of the parent and that kind of situation,” said school teacher Tiffany Hunt. “Get someone opportunity to build character. You know, we have kids and they don’t always get that necessarily at home.”
Organizers said they hope that the event will inspire the school district to have annual conferences just like this one.
