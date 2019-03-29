Judge finds woman guilty in 2017 missing teen case

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Gulfport woman is facing up to life in prison in connection to a Hattiesburg teenager’s disappearance in 2017.
A Forrest County Jury found Shannon Hinton guilty Thursday morning of accessory before the fact of sexual battery of a child, who was under the age of 14.
According to District Attorney Patricia Burchell, Hinton aided Natalie Lett, also of Gulfport, in the kidnapping of Jasmine Jones on November 11, 2017. Jones was later found safe in Biloxi, and the two women were arrested by police.
Following Thursday’s verdict, Hinton was taken to the Forrest County Jail where she will remain until her sentencing.
“Crimes against children cannot be tolerated in our society and will not be tolerated in this community,” Burchell stated. “We will use all the resources at our disposal to protect our children. Those who commit these crimes will be held accountable and brought to justice.”
