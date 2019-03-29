Ex-lawman accused of child rape will go before grand jury

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A preliminary hearing was held Friday for a former Forrest County lawman accused of raping a 6-year-old family member.
Forrest County Justice Court Judge Zachary Vaughn ruled there was probable cause for 47-year-old William Harold Brown Jr. to go before a grand jury. Brown requested a reduced bond but was denied.
Brown was arrested Monday by the Petal Police Department, a department he previously served in, on a charge of rape-sexual battery. He was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Vaughn set Brown’s bond at $750,000 during his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigator John Tryner said Brown was employed by the Petal Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in the past.
Brown was fired from the sheriff’s department in 2017 after being accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.
Purvis police charged Brown in April 2017 with felony computer luring of a person under the age of 18 for sexual purposes. District Attorney Hal Kittrell said on Tuesday that his office did not find sufficient evidence to send the case to a grand jury.
During his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Brown was ordered to not make any contact with the 6-year-old victim. Vaughn also ordered that Brown wear a GPS monitoring device if he makes bond.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.