Dixie Electric hosts 11th annual Cancer Benefit golf Tournament

Laurel, MS (WDAM) - More than 100 golfers gathered at the Laurel Country Club golf course to raise money for the American Cancer Society at the 11th annual Dixie Electric Golf Tournament.
“Unfortunately, so many families are affected by cancer and so this is our way of giving back to the community,” said Lydia Walters, an organizer for the tournament.
Walters is doing her part in a community effort to take a swing at cancer.
She said Dixie Electric’s Partnership with the American Cancer Society every year gives so many folks an opportunity to join the fight.
“It’s a great opportunity for local people to come out to give back to the community and for the good cause of the American Cancer Society,” said Brandon Buckley, a participant in the tournament.
Dixie Electric’s annual golf tournament has many faithful participants each year.
This year, two sets of 18 teams are competing in the annual golf tournament because ultimately, they want to make a difference in cancer research.
“The majority of our money that’s raised goes to research, and in Mississippi we just opened a hope lodge in Jackson,” said Cheryl Thaggard with the American Cancer Society.
The lodge in Jackson hosts families who must travel for treatment. They host these families for free and fundraisers like this is what makes that service possible.
“You do 36 teams times $340 a team, that adds up a lot of money for the American Cancer Society and all the proceeds today go to the American cancer society,” said Buckley.
Organizers said at the conclusion of the golf tournament they’re expected to raise up to $11,000 or $12,000.
