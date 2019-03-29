Be aware of these road closures ahead of HUBFEST

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The big weekend is here, and the Hub City is preparing for The Area Development Partnership's annual event, HUBFEST. It's happening on Saturday, March 30. The fun starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.
We want to make sure you're prepared for the road closures before the big event. According to the City of Hattiesburg, some roads around the event will be open and others will be closed.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, March 29, the following roads will be closed for stage/vendor setup:
- Main Street from Batson Street to West Pine Street
- Front Street from Main Street to the parking lot connection at East Railroad
- Buschman Street from Main Street to Walnut Street
On Saturday, March 30, the following roads will closed for the duration of Saturday’s festival:
- West Front Street between Forrest Street and Mobile Street
- West Pine Street between Forrest Street and Mobile Street
- Main Street between Batson Street and Buschman Street
- Buschman Street from Main Street to Walnut Street
Both Forrest Street and Mobile Street will remain open for flow of traffic and detours around the event.
Please be aware of how traffic will flow this weekend and prepare to alter your commute should you need to get in or around Downtown Hattiesburg.
