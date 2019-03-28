Southern Miss shuts out Nicholls State, 5-0

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles started off their road trip on the right foot with a shut out win over Nicholls State in Metairie on Tuesday night at Shrine Park. It is the eighth consecutive win for USM. The team improves to 16-6 on the season.
Hunter Slater and Bryant Bowen led the Golden Eagle offense driving in a pair of runs. Defensively, five USM pitchers blanked the Colonels in their own state. The pitching staff limited the Colonels to just three hits in the game for a total of 13 strike outs.
Bowen and Gabe Montenegro each had two hits for a total of seven on the night for Southern Miss.
The Golden Eagles had a pair of runs in the third. Montenegro dropped a two-out double down the left-field line. The redshirt sophomore has hit in 13-of-the-last-14 games. Guidry and Montenegro score on Slater’s two-out double.
USM extended their lead with a solo run in the third. Danny Lynch drove in Bowen with a sac fly.
Bowen kept the momentum going through the eighth with a two-run single.
The Golden Eagles continue their road trip this weekend as they travel to the Lonestar state to face UTSA. USM looks to complete it’s third consecutive C-USA sweep.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.