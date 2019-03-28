Southern Miss baseball wins eighth straight

METAIRIE, LA (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team continued its hot streak on Tuesday night in Metairie.
Southern Miss (16-6) won its eighth straight game with a 5-0 win over Nicholls State (13-13). The Golden Eagles have now won 12 of the last 13 games.
Jarod Wright allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out four over four shutout innings for USM.
First basemen Hunter Slater and catcher Bryant Bowen led the Golden Eagles with two RBI each. Third basemen Danny Lynch also drove in a run.
Sean Tweedy, Aaron Ginn and Cody Carroll combined for three shutout innings in relief for Southern Miss before J.C. Keys closed out the game with two shutout innings.
The five Golden Eagle pitchers limited Nicholls State to only three hits.
Southern Miss will resume conference this weekend with a three-game series at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Friday’s game will begin at 6 p.m.
