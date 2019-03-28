Pine Belt prep baseball results/schedule

Pine Belt prep baseball results/schedule
(Source: Pixabay)
By Tim Doherty | March 28, 2019 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 12:19 PM

Pine Belt Prep Baseball

Results/Schedule

Monday (March 25)

  • Mt. Olive 12, Heidelberg 2
  • East Marion 19, North Forrest 5

Tuesday (March 26)

  • Amite School Center 4, Lamar Christian 1
  • Columbia 15, Tylertown 0
  • Columbia Academy 15, Laurel Christian 0
  • East Marion 14, Salem 4
  • Enterprise 14, Bay Springs 0
  • Forrest County AHS 6, Lawrence County 2
  • George County 5, Oak Grove 1
  • Lumberton 17, Sacred Heart 1
  • Northeast Jones 14, Newton County 0
  • Richton 14, Collins 0
  • Pearl River Central 7, Hattiesburg 0
  • Petal 6, Meridian 2
  • Poplarville 6, Greene County 3
  • St. Patrick 2, Perry Central 1
  • Stringer 13, Mt. Olive 1
  • Sumrall 5, Purvis 2
  • Taylorsville 7, Clarkdale 1.
  • Wayne Academy 2, Bowling Green 0
  • Wayne County 18, Laurel 4
  • Wesson 19, Jefferson Davis County 1
  • West Jones 8, South Jones 1
  • West Marion 3, Seminary 2

Thursday (March 28)

  • Bowling Green at Wayne Academy (DH), 5 p.m./7 p.m.
  • Columbia at Franklin County, 6 p.m.
  • Columbia Academy at Laurel Christian, 7 p.m.
  • Taylorsville at Raleigh, 7 p.m.
  • Laurel at Heidelberg

Friday (March 29)

  • Lumberton at Sacred Heart (DH), 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
  • Collins at Richton, 6 p.m.
  • Stringer at Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.
  • Tylertown at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
  • Amite School Center at Lamar Christian, 6:30 p.m.
  • Jefferson Davis County at Wesson, 6:30 p.m.
  • Lawrence County at Forrest County AHS, 6:30 p.m.
  • Petal at Meridian, 7 p.m.
  • Poplarville at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.
  • Purvis at Sumrall, 6:30 p.m.
  • Enterprise at Bay Springs, 7 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg at Pearl River Central, 7 p.m.
  • Lamar Home School at Meridian Home School, 7 p.m.
  • Laurel at Wayne County, 7 p.m.
  • Oak Grove at George County, 7 p.m.
  • Seminary at West Marion, 7 p.m.
  • South Jones at West Jones, 7 p.m.
  • St. Patrick at Perry Central, 7 p.m.
  • Taylorsville at Clarkdale, 7 p.m.
  • East Marion at Salem

Saturday (March 30)

  • Bay at Lumberton (DH), 11 a.m./1 p.m.
  • Sumrall at Mize, 11 a.m.
  • Columbia Academy at Oak Grove, noon
  • Mendenhall at Mt. Olive, noon
  • West Jones at Madison Central, noon
  • Bay Springs at Newton, 1 p.m.
  • Greene County at West Marion, 1 p.m.
  • Lamar High School at Wayne Academy, 1 p.m.
  • Northeast Jones at Wayne County, 1 p.m.
  • South Jones at Pearl River Central, 1 p.m.
  • Stone at Forrest County AHS, 1 p.m.
  • Heidelberg at West Lowndes, 1:05 p.m.
  • Magee at Taylorsville, 2 p.m.
  • Petal at Seminary, 2 p.m.
  • Purvis at Perry Central, 2 p.m.
  • Columbia Academy at Hazlehurst, 3 p.m.
  • George County at Vancleave, 3 p.m.
  • Richton vs. Northeast Jones, 3:30 p.m.
  • Stringer at Clarkdale, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.