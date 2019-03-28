Pine Belt prep baseball results/schedule

Monday (March 25)
- Mt. Olive 12, Heidelberg 2
- East Marion 19, North Forrest 5
Tuesday (March 26)
- Amite School Center 4, Lamar Christian 1
- Columbia 15, Tylertown 0
- Columbia Academy 15, Laurel Christian 0
- East Marion 14, Salem 4
- Enterprise 14, Bay Springs 0
- Forrest County AHS 6, Lawrence County 2
- George County 5, Oak Grove 1
- Lumberton 17, Sacred Heart 1
- Northeast Jones 14, Newton County 0
- Richton 14, Collins 0
- Pearl River Central 7, Hattiesburg 0
- Petal 6, Meridian 2
- Poplarville 6, Greene County 3
- St. Patrick 2, Perry Central 1
- Stringer 13, Mt. Olive 1
- Sumrall 5, Purvis 2
- Taylorsville 7, Clarkdale 1.
- Wayne Academy 2, Bowling Green 0
- Wayne County 18, Laurel 4
- Wesson 19, Jefferson Davis County 1
- West Jones 8, South Jones 1
- West Marion 3, Seminary 2
Thursday (March 28)
- Bowling Green at Wayne Academy (DH), 5 p.m./7 p.m.
- Columbia at Franklin County, 6 p.m.
- Columbia Academy at Laurel Christian, 7 p.m.
- Taylorsville at Raleigh, 7 p.m.
- Laurel at Heidelberg
Friday (March 29)
- Lumberton at Sacred Heart (DH), 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
- Collins at Richton, 6 p.m.
- Stringer at Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.
- Tylertown at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
- Amite School Center at Lamar Christian, 6:30 p.m.
- Jefferson Davis County at Wesson, 6:30 p.m.
- Lawrence County at Forrest County AHS, 6:30 p.m.
- Petal at Meridian, 7 p.m.
- Poplarville at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.
- Purvis at Sumrall, 6:30 p.m.
- Enterprise at Bay Springs, 7 p.m.
- Hattiesburg at Pearl River Central, 7 p.m.
- Lamar Home School at Meridian Home School, 7 p.m.
- Laurel at Wayne County, 7 p.m.
- Oak Grove at George County, 7 p.m.
- Seminary at West Marion, 7 p.m.
- South Jones at West Jones, 7 p.m.
- St. Patrick at Perry Central, 7 p.m.
- Taylorsville at Clarkdale, 7 p.m.
- East Marion at Salem
Saturday (March 30)
- Bay at Lumberton (DH), 11 a.m./1 p.m.
- Sumrall at Mize, 11 a.m.
- Columbia Academy at Oak Grove, noon
- Mendenhall at Mt. Olive, noon
- West Jones at Madison Central, noon
- Bay Springs at Newton, 1 p.m.
- Greene County at West Marion, 1 p.m.
- Lamar High School at Wayne Academy, 1 p.m.
- Northeast Jones at Wayne County, 1 p.m.
- South Jones at Pearl River Central, 1 p.m.
- Stone at Forrest County AHS, 1 p.m.
- Heidelberg at West Lowndes, 1:05 p.m.
- Magee at Taylorsville, 2 p.m.
- Petal at Seminary, 2 p.m.
- Purvis at Perry Central, 2 p.m.
- Columbia Academy at Hazlehurst, 3 p.m.
- George County at Vancleave, 3 p.m.
- Richton vs. Northeast Jones, 3:30 p.m.
- Stringer at Clarkdale, 4 p.m.
