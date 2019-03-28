Multiple guns seized during drug arrest in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A drug arrest led to the seizure of four handguns and the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Hattiesburg.
Juan Brewster, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Wednesday, March 27 after an arrested warrant was served by narcotics agents and Hattiesburg Police in the 300 block of Bowling Street around 6 p.m.
Brewster was taken into custody on a sale of controlled substance warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) within 1500 feet of a church.
He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.