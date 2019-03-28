Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a recent phone scam that’s targeting residents in the Pine Belt.
According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, the scam involves callers using the phone numbers of local law enforcement threatening to arrest people for numerous reasons.
The post stated this will eventually lead to the scammer asking for money somehow.
“Do not fall victim to this,” the post added. “We as law enforcement do not make these type phone calls. If we call and speak to you about anything criminally, you will have our name and rank. We do not ask for personal information over the phone nor do we accept any payments over the phone.”
If you receive a phone call like this, you are asked to contact the department at 601-736-5051.
