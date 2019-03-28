HUBFEST 2019 set to kick-off

HATTIESBURG, MS (WBRC) - Hattiesburg’s festival celebrating crafts, arts and music will take place March 30 in downtown Hattiesburg. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.
Presented by the City of Hattiesburg and the Saenger Theater, the 34th annual HUBFEST will have over 200 arts, crafts and food vendors. The family-friendly event will also have three children area’s including a Healthy Kids Zone for $10 all day play.
Last year, HUBFEST brought a crowd of 30, 000 people to downtown. Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead for parking and discouraged from bringing their pets because of large crowds.
Admission to the event is free.
Check out the music lineup below:
Forrest County Stage (Main Street)
11:30 am – Emily Hackett
1:30 pm – Trea Landon
3:30 pm – Jon Langston
Sunbelt Federal Credit Union Stage (Town Square Park)
10:00 am – North Forrest High School Concert Band
11:45 pm – Magnolia Bayou
1:30 pm – Ty Trehern
3:30 pm – The DLX
City of Hattiesburg Stage (Walnut Street)
12:00 pm – Twin Forks String Band
1:30 pm – Triple Fret
3:00 pm – Zach Koch
C Spire Stage (Post Office Steps)
11:00 am – The James Rivers Band
12:30 pm – Eric Woods
2:00 pm – Taylor Pellegrin
3:30 pm – Groove House Presents 18 Miles
