Hattiesburg man faces drug charges

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing drug charges after a search warrant executed by Metro Narcotics, Hattiesburg police, the DEA and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on Wednesday afternoon.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said agents searched a home in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 1 p.m.
Agents arrested 33-year-old Michael Brooks and charged him with possession of cocaine, possession of hydrocodone and possession of spice with intent to distribute, according to Moore.
Brooks was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
