Hattiesburg Dirt Cheap Distribution Center to expand job force

According to a release, the company is looking to fill over 200 open positions for warehouse processors, material handlers, forklift drivers, and security.

Hattiesburg Dirt Cheap Distribution Center to expand job force
(WDAM)
By Jayson Burnett | March 28, 2019 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 5:29 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Dirt Cheap distribution center will be hosting an open house next month as it is looking to expand its job force.

The company announced Wednesday a facility open house to happen on Tuesday, April 2 at the Dirt Cheap Distribution Center located at 48 Rawls Springs Loop Road.

The public is invited to attend this event, which will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

CEO Rob Lynch will be in attendance for tours and discussion.

A job fair will also be held in conjunction with the open house. According to a release, the company is looking to fill over 200 open positions for warehouse processors, material handlers, forklift drivers, and security.

The company encourages interested applicants to attend for same-day interviews. There are currently 730 employees across Hattiesburg area distribution centers.

Hours available for open positions on first and second shift will include full-time positions Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and part-time positions Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.