Hattiesburg Dirt Cheap Distribution Center to expand job force

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Dirt Cheap distribution center will be hosting an open house next month as it is looking to expand its job force.
The company announced Wednesday a facility open house to happen on Tuesday, April 2 at the Dirt Cheap Distribution Center located at 48 Rawls Springs Loop Road.
The public is invited to attend this event, which will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
CEO Rob Lynch will be in attendance for tours and discussion.
A job fair will also be held in conjunction with the open house. According to a release, the company is looking to fill over 200 open positions for warehouse processors, material handlers, forklift drivers, and security.
The company encourages interested applicants to attend for same-day interviews. There are currently 730 employees across Hattiesburg area distribution centers.
Hours available for open positions on first and second shift will include full-time positions Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and part-time positions Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.