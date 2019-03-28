First Alert: Thursday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Just a few high clouds tonight as the temperatures fall back into the 60s after sundown. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s overnight. A southeast wind will keep a lot of us out of the low to mid-40s again.
Friday, as the clouds increase, temperatures will glide into the mid to upper 70s across the area - aided by a south wind. While a shower can't be ruled out, the day will be dry for a vast majority of the area.
Saturday, the clouds will continue to increase along with the temperatures and the wind. Highs will push into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area with a gusty south wind at 10 to 20 mph. There will be a chance for rain Saturday, but it looks like most of the showers and storms will hold off until later in the evening and overnight hours. The chance for rain before 5 p.m. will be around 20 percent, while after 5 p.m. it will be around 50 percent.
Sunday will start out with showers and storms and dry out as the day progresses. Highs will be around 60 degrees with a gusty northwest wind and cloud cover sticking around all day. The area may see a few pokes of the sun, but that is about it.
Monday will be a bit warmer with a little extra sun. highs will top out around 70 degrees with a 20 percent chance for a lingering shower.
By Tuesday and through the rest of the week, temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s with rain chances looking minimal.
