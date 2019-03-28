First Alert: Thursday forecast

Saturday, the clouds will continue to increase along with the temperatures and the wind. Highs will push into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area with a gusty south wind at 10 to 20 mph. There will be a chance for rain Saturday, but it looks like most of the showers and storms will hold off until later in the evening and overnight hours. The chance for rain before 5 p.m. will be around 20 percent, while after 5 p.m. it will be around 50 percent.