First Alert: Take a look at Thursday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM - Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day a little chilly with temps in the mid 40s. Skies will be sunny all day long today with highs warming up into the mid 70s! Temps will fall into the 60s this evening. Lows tonight in the upper 40s under mostly clear skies.
We'll see a few clouds roll in tomorrow during the afternoon with warm weather as highs top out in the upper 70s.
As we go into the weekend, a cold front will move through the area giving us a good chance of rain. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will hold of until Saturday night linger through the day on Sunday. That would be good news for HubFest on Saturday Afternoon.
Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with much cooler air on Sunday when highs only reach the low 60s.
We could see some showers linger into Monday before we dry out for the middle part of next week with temperatures returning back into the low to mid 70s.
