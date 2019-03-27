Donors urged to give during Blood Week

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Donors are encouraged to give blood during South Central Regional Medical Center’s Blood Week. Vitalant in partnership with SCRMC, hopes to save lives through the donation efforts.
With a theme of #WeAreVital together, officials say every two seconds someone needs blood.
Below are donation locations during #SaveTheHumans week of April 2, 2019:
1. April 2 – Jones County Rest Home (Ellisville), 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
2. April 2 – Comfort Care Nursing Center (Laurel), 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
3. April 3 – South Central Place (Laurel), 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
4. April 4 – South Central Regional Medical Center (Laurel), 7:00 am – 6:00 pm
The donation process takes roughly an hour, but donors can save 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History a day before donating. Those interested can schedule an appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL.
In order to donate blood, donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. There are additional height/weight requirements that apply to donors 22-years-old and younger. Donors who are 16-years-old and 17-years-old must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
