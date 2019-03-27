Two charged in rape, kidnapping in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A connection made on social media turned sour after a juvenile was lured to Laurel. According to police, the victim was taken to a residence in the 2000 block of Briarwood Drive just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 24. Authorities say the victim was “held and raped" before escaping and calling police.
Edgar Rosas, 19, was arrested at the residence on March 25 while Elder Vasques, 19, was arrested at a location in the Pendorff area. Vasques is charged with one count of rape and kidnapping and Rosas is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of rape.
Both suspects are scheduled to make their initial court appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
“This incident should serve as a cautionary tale of the dangers of social media,” said Laurel Police Department police chief Tommy Cox in a news release. “LPD would like to thank the JCSO and ICE for their assistance in this case.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
