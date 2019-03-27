Three candidates running for senator of district 34

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Three candidates are vying for the public’s vote in an effort to become senator of district 34 in the Aug. 6th primary election. Senator Juan Barnett, City of Hattieburg councilwoman Deborah Delgado and retiree Steven Wade are on the ballot.
“My decision to run again was easy, because I have met so, so many great people across the district and I just enjoy serving people,” said District 34 senator Juan Barnett.
One of his opponents is no stranger to a life of leadership. Councilwoman Deborah Delgado has 18 years of experience under her belt. But, she says it was the community that led her to put her name in the hat for senator.
“(It) was the result of many, many conversations from Jasper, Jones and Forrest County (residents) about what we need as communities and where they thought I could assist in moving us forward," said Delgado.
Voters will see a new name on ballot--- Steven Wade. Wade comes to the political arena after retiring from the United States Department of Agriculture after nearly 40 years. Wade says now he has time to devote to a career in politics.
“I’d just like for everyone to know if they want to vote for me, I’d try to to be conservative and even try to see about the interests of district 34 as best as I could," he said.
But, for long-time public servants and democratic candidates Barnett and Delgado, they say a life of service is what they hope voters will see.
“I think that I can represent them in a way that they may not be accustomed to, because I will let them lead me...." said Delgado.
Barnett, who has been vocal has about criminal justice reform, will clinch a second term if elected again and says he wants to continue to be a voice for the people.
“I believe in giving back and I think the people understand that and they know that I will stand up for their rights,” said Barnett.
