PRCC opens The Wildcat Wishes Food Pantry

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A new food pantry for students in need will soon open its doors at Pearl River Community College’s Forrest County Center.
“The Wildcat Wishes Food Pantry” will open two days a week during the first and third weeks of the month from 2 to 4 p.m.
All that is needed to access the pantry is a current PRCC ID.
“I just noticed some students that needed assistance in certain areas with food and things and I just thought it was a need here on this campus,” said administrative assistant Cabrini Smith. “I know how hard it was to come to school. I had four kids. You’re trying to get an education, take care of your kids, and so it’s a struggle. So, this is something that can really help to take one less thing off their plate to worry about if they need food.”
Students will be allowed five items per visit twice per month.
The Pantry is located in a trailer behind to the Allied Health Building on the Hattiesburg campus.
For more information, call PRCC’s Forrest County Center at 601-554-5500.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.