PRCC opens The Wildcat Wishes Food Pantry

“I just noticed some students that needed assistance in certain areas with food and things and I just thought it was a need here on this campus,” said administrative assistant Cabrini Smith. “I know how hard it was to come to school. I had four kids. You’re trying to get an education, take care of your kids, and so it’s a struggle. So, this is something that can really help to take one less thing off their plate to worry about if they need food.”