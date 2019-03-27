Lawmakers considering new budget proposals following improved revenue outlook

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi is bringing in more money than expected. So, where will that money be spent this legislative session? The details are still foggy, but there does seem to be a consensus.
“At least the talk has been, this is the year to do pay raises,” said Rep. Steve Holland.
Teacher pay raise proposals have gone through a couple of versions, but neither proposal would’ve given teachers more than $2,000 this upcoming year.
“It appears we’re going to be somewhere around the $1,000 dollar mark for a teacher pay raise," said Speaker Philip Gunn, of the latest proposal being discussed. "We are still massaging those numbers to see exactly what the number will be.”
“We’re just trying to make it an amount that works within our budget, because certainly we all respect our teachers and the job they do in our schools," noted Sen. Sally Doty.
Speaker Gunn says that $1,000 dollars would be recurring. He also notes that lawmakers approved another raise a few years ago and those teachers get step increases each year. But other lawmakers say the proposal’s not enough.
“Absolutely inadequate and inappropriate for teachers in our state," added Holland. "Everybody should be upset. They should be marching on this Capitol is what they should be doing.”
The Parents’ Campaign says the revenue estimates were too cautious and believe there’s more money to work with than what budget writers claim. Lawmakers are also considering giving educators at universities and colleges a two percent bump. Meanwhile, state employees may also see a bump in pay, something that didn’t seem part of the original plan for leaders.
“State employees have not received a pay raise in over 14 years and everything has gone up," explained Rep. Kathy Sykes. "The cost of living has gone up dramatically.”
Speaker Gunn indicates they’ll also likely direct money to fix the hole in the state pension fund, which would take up around $60 million.
