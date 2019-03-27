Hattiesburg council sets referendum for 1 percent restaurant, hotel sales tax increase

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to set a referendum that would allow residents to decide if the city should raise the restaurant, hotel and motel sales tax by 1 percent.
The revenue generated from the proposed tax increase would be used for improving parks and recreation facilities and renovating the Reed Green Coliseum on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The election will be held on Tuesday, April 23. If passed by 60 percent of voters, collection of the additional 1 percent sales tax would begin on June 1, 2019.
Mayor Toby Barker discussed the proposal after the resolution passed in the special-called city council meeting.
Barker said the proposed sales tax raise would generate at least $2.4 million in additional revenue for the city.
Half of the revenue generated would go toward parks and recreation projects, and the other half would be used for Reed Green Coliseum renovations.
Barker said the vision for both the city and the University is that renovations would allow the Reed Green Coliseum to function as a municipal arena that would be used for more than just basketball and graduation.
“We are consistently passed up for entertainment opportunities because we do not have a legitimate venue that can hold more than about a thousand people,” Barker said.
According to OneFutureHattiesburg.com, parks and recreation projects that would be funded by the additional tax revenue include:
- Miracle League inclusion field for children with special needs.
- Lighting and drainage improvements to 9th Street Ballpark.
- Drainage improvements to soccer fields at Tatum Park.
- Expansion of walking path at Duncan Lake.
- Tennis facility improvements at Tatum Park.
- Light installation at Friendship Park in East Jerusalem neighborhood.
- New girls softball field at Hattiesburg High.
- Chain Park amphitheater.
- Refinishing of Thames Elementary gym floor for use as indoor recreation facility during non-school hours.
- Splash pad at Sullivan Park in Palmers Crossing.
- Tennis court installation at E 8th Street park.
- Property acquisition for park in Midtown.
- Playground equipment upgrades at Kamper Park.
- Splash pad at Timberton Park.
- Renovations at old Hattiesburg American building into community arts center space.
- Conversion of dilapidated and abandoned property into public green spaces, pocket parks and community gardens
The projects are based on a projected $1.2 million revenue each year for the next three years. Any funds collected above the projected $1.2 million per year will be invested into sidewalks, bike trails and multi-use paths, with focus on:
- S 40th Avenue
- Westover Dr
- E 7th Street
- Quinn Street
- Edwards Street
- N 31st Avenue
- S 17th Avenue
If passed, the restaurant, hotel and motel sales tax raise would be in effect until June 30, 2022.
Residents will vote at city precincts. If you have any questions about where you should vote, call 601-545-4522.
For more information on the proposal, visit OneFutureHattiesburg.com.
You can view Barker’s full statement below:
