First Alert: Take a look at Wednesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day a little chilly with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be sunny all day long today with highs warming up into the mid 70s! Temps will fall into the 60s this evening. Lows tonight in the mid 40s under clear skies.
The nice weather will continue throughout the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s through Friday.
Our next system will move though this weekend giving us scattered showers late Saturday into early Sunday.
