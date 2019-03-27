Barbara Bush blamed Trump for ‘angst,’ new book reveals

FILE - In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush appears at the White House in Washington. Bush’s widely praised commencement address at Wellesley College is being released as a book. Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday that “Your Own True Colors” comes out June 12, 2018. An audio edition of the 1990 speech will be published the same day. The former first lady died in April at age 92. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File) (Doug Mills)