William Carey’s historic season ends in NAIA semifinals

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAM) - William Carey’s historic 2019 season came to a halt on Monday night in the NAIA semifinals.
The Crusaders came up just short of completing a comeback after trailing 42-24 at halftime, falling to Georgetown 94-83.
The Tigers closed the opening half on a 14-3 run, highlighted by Chris Coffey’s buzzer-beating half-court heave. Coffey finished with a game-high 32 points and 12 rebounds.
PRCC transfer Brandon Cranford sparked the Crusaders second-half effort – leading the team with 26 points on eight three pointers.
Leito Holloway’s breakaway layup at the 11:08 mark cut Georgetown’s advantage to 56-53. Carey would not get any closer.
The Crusaders finish the season 25-10, advancing to the “Fab Four” for the first time in 13 NAIA tournament appearances.
