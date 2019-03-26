USM holds 2019 Pro Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Several Golden Eagles flocked to “The Rock” on Monday afternoon to participate in USM’s Pro Day.
Among the Southern Miss graduates competing in front of NFL scouts, defensive back Picasso Nelson Jr. sprinted to a 40-yard dash time of 4.41 seconds.
The Oak Grove grad said he met with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars following Monday’s workout.
"For me my biggest strength is my mental,” Nelson said. “I’m a cerebral football player. I have a high IQ and I think carries over to the field. And my will to win – I just want to win.”
Two-time All-Conference USA kicker Parker Shaunfield worked out as well on Monday. Shaunfield met with Chicago Bears two weeks ago and plans to keep training as the April NFL Draft approaches.
“[Chicago’s] special teams coordinator came out to Aledo – my high school – and I had a private workout with them two weeks ago,” Shaunfield said. “If they’re coming to look at you, they’ve seen the game film. They’re not going to spend money to come see if they’re not interested.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.