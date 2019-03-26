Pine Belt Baseball
Results & Schedule
Results
Friday
- George County 6, Petal 5
- Greene County 7, Sumrall 3
- Hattiesburg 3, Picayune 1
- Lamar Christian 7, Christian Collegiate Acad. 4
- Lawrence County 4, Purvis 3
- Lumberton 17, Salem 3
- Northeast Jones 16, Mendenhall 1
- Oak Grove 12, Meridian 5
- Pearl River Central 11, North Pike 4
- Perry Central 19, North Forrest 0
- Poplarville 10, Forrest County AHS 0
- Seminary 30, Tylertown 0
- South Jones 16, Laurel 1
- St. Patrick 7, Richton 6
- Stringer 15, Leake County 0
- Taylorsville 19, Bay Springs 4
- West Jones 3, Wayne County 1
Saturday
- Bay Springs 18, Newton 0
- Collins 9, Mt. Olive 5
- Columbia Academy 5, Brookhaven Academy 4 (8)
- Enterprise 1, West Jones 0
- Greene County 7-7, Resurrection Catholic 2-2
- Hattiesburg 6-6, George County 2-0
- Lamar High School 5, Wayne Academy 3
- Newton County Academy 10, Richton 5
- Northeast Jones 9, Seminary 4
- Northeast Jones 9, Bay 0
- North Forrest 14, Heidelberg 4
- Oak Grove 7, Purvis 4
- Pearl River Central 17, Poplarville 3
- Perry Central 9, Forrest County AHS 2
- Petal 16, Brookhaven 10
- Pontchartrain Christian Home School 18, Laurel Home School 0
- Presbyterian Christian 10, Sacred Heart 0
- South Jones 16, Morton 2
- South Jones 11, Newton County 5
- Sumrall 12, West Marion 8
- Taylorsville 12, Wayne County 2
- Wayne Academy 13, Richton 5
- Bay –Laurel, no score reported
- Jefferson Davis Co-.East Marion, no score reported
Monday
- Mt. Olive 12, Heidelberg 2
- East Marion 19, North Forrest 5
Tuesday
- Sacred Heart at Lumberton (DH), 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
- Mt. Olive at Stringer, 6 p.m.
- Richton at Collins, 6 p.m.
- Columbia at Tylertown, 6:05 p.m.
- Lamar Christian at Amite School Center, 6:30 p.m.
- Lawrence County at Forrest County AHS, 6:30 p.m.
- Sumrall at Purvis, 6:30 p.m.
- Wesson at Jefferson Davis County, 6:30 p.m.
- Bay Springs at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
- Clarkdale at Taylorsville, 7 p.m.
- George County at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
- Greene County at Poplaville, 7 p.m.
- Laurel Christian at Columbia Academy, 7 p.m.
- Meridian at Petal, 7 p.m.
- Newton County at Northeast Jones, 7 p.m.
- Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.
- Perry Central at St. Patrick, 7 p.m.
- Salem at East Marion, 7 p.m.
- Wayne Academy at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
- Wayne County at Laurel, 7 p.m.
- West Jones at South Jones, 7 p.m.
- West Marion at Seminary, 7 p.m.
Thursday (March 28)
- Bowling Green at Wayne Academy (DH), 5 p.m./7 p.m.
- Columbia at Franklin County, 6 p.m.
- Columbia Academy at Laurel Christian, 7 p.m.
- Taylorsville at Raleigh, 7 p.m.
- Laurel at Heidelberg
Friday (March 29)
- Lumberton at Sacred Heart (DH), 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
- Collins at Richton, 6 p.m.
- Stringer at Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.
- Tylertown at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
- Amite School Center at Lamar Christian, 6:30 p.m.
- Jefferson Davis County at Wesson, 6:30 p.m.
- Lawrence County at Forrest County AHS, 6:30 p.m.
- Petal at Meridian, 7 p.m.
- Poplarville at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.
- Purvis at Sumrall, 6:30 p.m.
- Enterprise at Bay Springs, 7 p.m.
- Hattiesburg at Pearl River Central, 7 p.m.
- Lamar Home School at Meridian Home School, 7 p.m.
- Laurel at Wayne County, 7 p.m.
- Oak Grove at George County, 7 p.m.
- Seminary at West Marion, 7 p.m.
- South Jones at West Jones, 7 p.m.
- St. Patrick at Perry Central, 7 p.m.
- Taylorsville at Clarkdale, 7 p.m.
- East Marion at Salem
