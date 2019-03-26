Pine Belt baseball results/schedule

Pine Belt baseball results/schedule
(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Tim Doherty | March 26, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 12:23 PM

Pine Belt Baseball

Results & Schedule

Results

Friday

  • George County 6, Petal 5
  • Greene County 7, Sumrall 3
  • Hattiesburg 3, Picayune 1
  • Lamar Christian 7, Christian Collegiate Acad. 4
  • Lawrence County 4, Purvis 3
  • Lumberton 17, Salem 3
  • Northeast Jones 16, Mendenhall 1
  • Oak Grove 12, Meridian 5
  • Pearl River Central 11, North Pike 4
  • Perry Central 19, North Forrest 0
  • Poplarville 10, Forrest County AHS 0
  • Seminary 30, Tylertown 0
  • South Jones 16, Laurel 1
  • St. Patrick 7, Richton 6
  • Stringer 15, Leake County 0
  • Taylorsville 19, Bay Springs 4
  • West Jones 3, Wayne County 1

Saturday

  • Bay Springs 18, Newton 0
  • Collins 9, Mt. Olive 5
  • Columbia Academy 5, Brookhaven Academy 4 (8)
  • Enterprise 1, West Jones 0
  • Greene County 7-7, Resurrection Catholic 2-2
  • Hattiesburg 6-6, George County 2-0
  • Lamar High School 5, Wayne Academy 3
  • Newton County Academy 10, Richton 5
  • Northeast Jones 9, Seminary 4
  • Northeast Jones 9, Bay 0
  • North Forrest 14, Heidelberg 4
  • Oak Grove 7, Purvis 4
  • Pearl River Central 17, Poplarville 3
  • Perry Central 9, Forrest County AHS 2
  • Petal 16, Brookhaven 10
  • Pontchartrain Christian Home School 18, Laurel Home School 0
  • Presbyterian Christian 10, Sacred Heart 0
  • South Jones 16, Morton 2
  • South Jones 11, Newton County 5
  • Sumrall 12, West Marion 8
  • Taylorsville 12, Wayne County 2
  • Wayne Academy 13, Richton 5
  • Bay –Laurel, no score reported
  • Jefferson Davis Co-.East Marion, no score reported

Monday

  • Mt. Olive 12, Heidelberg 2
  • East Marion 19, North Forrest 5

Tuesday

  • Sacred Heart at Lumberton (DH), 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
  • Mt. Olive at Stringer, 6 p.m.
  • Richton at Collins, 6 p.m.
  • Columbia at Tylertown, 6:05 p.m.
  • Lamar Christian at Amite School Center, 6:30 p.m.
  • Lawrence County at Forrest County AHS, 6:30 p.m.
  • Sumrall at Purvis, 6:30 p.m.
  • Wesson at Jefferson Davis County, 6:30 p.m.
  • Bay Springs at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
  • Clarkdale at Taylorsville, 7 p.m.
  • George County at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
  • Greene County at Poplaville, 7 p.m.
  • Laurel Christian at Columbia Academy, 7 p.m.
  • Meridian at Petal, 7 p.m.
  • Newton County at Northeast Jones, 7 p.m.
  • Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.
  • Perry Central at St. Patrick, 7 p.m.
  • Salem at East Marion, 7 p.m.
  • Wayne Academy at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
  • Wayne County at Laurel, 7 p.m.
  • West Jones at South Jones, 7 p.m.
  • West Marion at Seminary, 7 p.m.

Thursday (March 28)

  • Bowling Green at Wayne Academy (DH), 5 p.m./7 p.m.
  • Columbia at Franklin County, 6 p.m.
  • Columbia Academy at Laurel Christian, 7 p.m.
  • Taylorsville at Raleigh, 7 p.m.
  • Laurel at Heidelberg

Friday (March 29)

  • Lumberton at Sacred Heart (DH), 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
  • Collins at Richton, 6 p.m.
  • Stringer at Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.
  • Tylertown at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
  • Amite School Center at Lamar Christian, 6:30 p.m.
  • Jefferson Davis County at Wesson, 6:30 p.m.
  • Lawrence County at Forrest County AHS, 6:30 p.m.
  • Petal at Meridian, 7 p.m.
  • Poplarville at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.
  • Purvis at Sumrall, 6:30 p.m.
  • Enterprise at Bay Springs, 7 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg at Pearl River Central, 7 p.m.
  • Lamar Home School at Meridian Home School, 7 p.m.
  • Laurel at Wayne County, 7 p.m.
  • Oak Grove at George County, 7 p.m.
  • Seminary at West Marion, 7 p.m.
  • South Jones at West Jones, 7 p.m.
  • St. Patrick at Perry Central, 7 p.m.
  • Taylorsville at Clarkdale, 7 p.m.
  • East Marion at Salem

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.