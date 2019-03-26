Lumberton calls special-meeting following resignation of interim police chief

LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) - Lumberton city leaders called a special meeting Monday night to address the recent resignation of former interim police chief Larry Allen and his body camera footage.
More than five minutes into the meeting, the Board of Aldermen went into executive session.
Allen resigned last week, thanking the city for the opportunity to be chief in a letter to the mayor. Allen said he resigned so he could focus on what he truly wanted to do.
“My passion is narcotics. That’s what I specialize in, that’s what I love to do,” Allen said. “That’s what I was hired to do. That’s all I was doing since I was interim chief. I really wasn’t an office type person. I always got out on the streets and interacted with the people. That’s the only way you’re going to gain intel and information.”
Regarding the body camera videos, Allen said there is nothing on the footage that went against his duties as chief.
“There is nothing on there that is incriminating on there,” Allen said. “There is nothing on there that is going to jeopardize myself, my family, my career or anything. If anything, if you view the camera, it will show you how passionate Larry Allen was about the narcotics, the gangs and the citizens of Lumberton.”
Adam Jones was named the new interim chief for the Lumberton Police Department.
“I’m not a stranger to being in control or being in command of people in personal,” Jones said. “Officer Allen worked here. He did a great job while he was working here.”
Allen was interim chief for eight months.
WDAM has reached out to the Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers, who said it was a personnel issue and that he had no comments.
