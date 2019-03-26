Jackson man sentenced to federal prison, will register as sex offender for trafficking minors

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Jackson man was ordered Tuesday to pay a $5,000 fine and he will also have to register as sex offender for life for sex trafficking minors, announced United States Attorney Mike Hurst and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.
Thirty-seven-year-old Willie Charles Blackmon, Jr. will spend the next 384 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.
“Harming, threatening and drugging children to do unspeakable things for money will be swiftly prosecuted by this office and harshly punished in this district. The men and women in law enforcement, as well as our prosecutors and support staff, are to be commended for bringing justice to these victims and accountability to this defendant," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. “I would ask the public to remain vigilant as to these crimes and to promptly report any suspicious activities to law enforcement so that other children never become victims of such heinous acts in the future.”
“Exploitation of a child for any reason is despicable and has no place in our communities,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Freeze. “The FBI’s Child Explotation Task Force will continue to actively pursue anyone who deprives the community of the innocence of children, and fight for justice for their victims.”
After a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Jackson, Blackmon was found guilty on November 30, 2018 of two counts of sex trafficking minors and two counts of promoting a prostitution business.
In July 2014, an investigation began into a prostitution ring led by Blackmon in the Jackson-area.
The investigation revealed that Blackmon purchased a runaway minor for $500 and recruited other runaway minors for prostitution. He rented rooms at local hotels in Jackson and Vicksburg for days at a time, where the minors engaged in commercial sex acts with men for money.
Blackmon kept most, if not all, of the money earned by the minors from the sex acts.
Evidence showed that Blackmon physically harmed the minors and would threaten them by holding a gun to their heads if they did not perform or if they disrespected him. He also provided them with drugs.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
