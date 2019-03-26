First Alert: Take a look at Tuesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) -Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day dry with temps in the low 50s but but clouds are moving in. Those clouds will be with us for a good chunk of the morning but will start to clear out later on today with highs in the upper 60s.
The nice weather will continue throughout the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s through Friday.
Our next system will move though this weekend giving us scattered t-storms on Sunday.
