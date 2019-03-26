Doyle Beach Jr. pleads guilty in pharmacy fraud scheme

It was a purpose of the conspiracy for the defendants and their co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves by, among other things, (a) submitting and causing the submission of false and fraudulent claims to health care benefit programs; (b) submitting and causing the submission of claims to health care benefit programs based upon materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises; and (c) concealing the submission of false and fraudulent claims to health care benefit programs."