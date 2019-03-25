USM opens spring football practice

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss is three days into spring football practice and several new Golden Eagle coaches are becoming acclimated with coach Jay Hopson’s program.
Six coaches fill new positions at USM this spring, namely Buster Faulkner who will share play-calling duties with Scotty Walden.
Hopson is excited about watching the Eagles compete this spring.
“Well you want to see guys, just fundamental football,” Hopson said. “Playing with great leverage, playing with their hands, doing things right. I felt like it was good effort, good enthusiasm. Again, it’s the third day of spring. There’s certainly things mentally we’ve got to correct and get better at but I thought we were physical today. As long as that’s the case, I’m a happy man.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.