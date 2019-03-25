Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Hardy Street this week

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Traffic on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg is sure to cause headaches for some drivers this week.
According to the city, the road will be reduced to two lanes of traffic between 23rd Avenue and 16th Avenue while crews work to connect water and sewer lines as part of an ongoing public works project. Officials said the lane closure is expected to last through Friday, but that timeline will depend on the weather.
Drivers traveling through this area are asked to use caution and pay attention to merge signage and traffic cones.
The work is part of a $2.9 million water and sewer project in the North Avenues area. The work has been going on since late 2018.
The work may be inconvenient for drivers, but people living in the area are happy to see the work being done. The city says the improvements will play a significant role in reducing brown water that has been a source of frustration and concern in the neighborhood.
