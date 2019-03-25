Lady Eagles gear up for North Alabama in WBI

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Lady Eagles are still alive in March.
Southern Miss (18-13) hosts North Alabama (20-8) on Monday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational.
The Lady Lions finished third in the Atlantic Sun and travel to Reed-Green Coliseum after defeating Georgia State 64-57 in the first round of the WBI.
“William Carey has advanced and we’re proud of them,” said USM head coach Joye Lee-McNelis. “And they’re having to go away to play but you got a hometown team that is playing in March Madness. We need you here. Bring your ole long-lost cousins and your friends you haven’t talked to in a while. We need ‘em here in Reed-Green.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.