Jones softball off to 20-3 start

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Jones College softball entered the 2019 season with a target square on its back after winning last year’s NJCAA Division II national championship.
The No. 1 Lady Bobcats have responded to that pressure with poise, off to a 20-3 start to the season.
“One of the biggest things we always talk about is effort,” said Jones head coach Chris Robinson, now in his tenth season at the helm. “We always talk about giving the effort every single day. If you do that, then the wins and losses are going to take care of themselves because you feel like the team that you got assembled is talented enough to take you places that you want to go. But if the effort’s not there, you’re not going to get there.”
