Jasper Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Jasper County man is behind bars on charges of child pornography. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office jail docket shows that Desmond Gardner was arrested on March 20.
According to Sheriff Randy Johnson, the mother a 14-year-old alleged that Gardner was communicating with the juvenile. After an investigation into the matter, Johnson says they charged Johnson with child pornography after sending inappropriate pictures and text messages.
Gardner remains in the Jasper County Jail.
