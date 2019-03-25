HPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men are behind bars after a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Avenue and West Railroad. The incident happened March 24 just before 5 a.m., according to officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Jeremy Cooley, 18, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery from an active armed robbery warrant that happened in the 1200 block of Edwards Street on January 7, 2019. Bryce Varnado, 20, of Hattiesburg, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution-rendering criminal assistance.
Cooley and Varnado were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
