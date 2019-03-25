HPD: Man wanted for questioning in connection to stolen firearm

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning involving a stolen firearm.
According to police, 24-year-old Alfred McCaskill is wanted for questioning in connection to a firearm that was stolen on Feb. 27, 2019.
Police said McCaskill is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.