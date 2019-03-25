Hattiesburg salon owner puts on small business seminar

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Diamond Jackson owns her own hair salon in Hattiesburg along with a couple of other businesses associated with it.
Jackson wants to use what she has learned through growing her brand to teach those who want to create their own business.
"I just want to be able to connect people with the resources that they need in order to open up a small business such as salons, barber shops and online based businesses,” said Jackson.
People at the event were able to learn the many different steps it takes to run a small business.
"All of the licenses and paperwork that you may need in order to launch a business, whether it’s a brick and border business or an online based business. We talked about investing and ways to make money behind the chair and within the beauty industry,” explained Jackson.
Jackson said she felt this seminar is something that was needed in this area.
"They don’t branch out and launch their business because of lack of knowledge. I feel like this is something very well needed in the hub city and Hattiesburg area and surrounding areas because people aren’t doing events like this,” said Jackson.
Jackson hopes Sunday’s seminar gave aspiring business owners the push they needed to get started.
"Some people just don’t know where to start and others, they just need the extra push. Some people that have a business, but they are stuck where they are and are ready to expand. That’s why we’re here,” said Jackson.
Jackson said she is looking forward to doing more seminars like this across the state.
