Former MI principal claims he was forced to resign over joke wooden penis gift

FAIR HAVEN, MI (WXYZ/CNN) - The former principal of Michigan’s Anchor Bay High School is suing the school district over claims he was forced out of his job after giving a wooden penis to a departing employee as a joke.
According to an attorney representing former principal Jack Stanton, a female security guard once confiscated a wooden penis from a student who made it in workshop. On the guard’s last day on the job, Stanton gave her back the item as a joke gift.
As seen in a photo, written on the gift was the following message: “Hope your job isn’t too hard!”
Stanton’s attorney, Stephen Lovell, says Anchor Bay School District administrators were unhappy about the gift. The former principal claims he was told the security guard had been offended.
“He’s told by the administration: ‘Look, we’re going to make all this information public. We’re going to do a full investigation unless you resign in 24 hours,’” Lovell said.
Stanton did resign. However, his lawsuit states the guard was, in fact, not offended by the gift.
“She’d make jokes to him about it all the time. ‘Hey, do you remember when we confiscated that?’ He’d say, ‘Yeah,’ and they’d laugh,” Lovell said.
Stanton now says he was forced to resign under false pretenses and that he was denied a hearing in front of the school board.
“They did everything they could to keep him from getting that hearing. They didn’t want him to have that hearing because they knew that one: the school board would either sort of exonerate him for this because it is this private joke or two: they didn’t want the fact that they were lying about this stuff to come to light,” Lovell said.
Attorney Timothy Mullins, who is representing the school district, says the administration did not push Stanton from his job.
“He could have had a hearing in front of the board. He could have brought an attorney,” Mullins said. “For a disciplinary action against an employee to be taken by the board, he can request a closed session in front of the board. He knows that; that's a fact and any statement to the contrary is a lie.”
Mullins added that even if the security guard was not offended by the gift, it was still inappropriate conduct for a school principal.
