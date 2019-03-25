First Alert: Take a look at Monday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off your day with increasing clouds and temps in the low 50s. Scattered T-Storms will move in later this morning so keep your raincoats handy. Highs will top out in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the 60s later this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s.
Skies will be mostly sunny for your day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.
The nice weather will continue throughout the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s through Friday.
Our next system will move though this weekend giving us scattered t-storms on Saturday.
