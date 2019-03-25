First Alert: Take a look at Monday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off your day with increasing clouds and temps in the low 50s. Scattered T-Storms will move in later this morning so keep your raincoats handy. Highs will top out in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the 60s later this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s.