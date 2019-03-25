Deputies find stacks of cash after high-speed chase

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A large stash of cash believed to be used in drug activity was seized after a high-speed chase that led law enforcers through two Pine Belt counties last Thursday.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized just under $99,000 and arrested 26-year-old Michael Nave Vega, of New York, NY, after the case.
Sheriff Berkley Hall said the chase started after callers reported a reckless driver headed out of Columbia on State Route 13 North. Callers reported the driver was speeding and ignoring stop lights.
According to Hall, a deputy caught up to the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the car continued speeding north on the highway and into Jefferson Davis County.
Hall said the chase eventually came to an end on State Route 184 when Vega jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot. Vega was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
According to Hall, investigators decided to take a closer look at the large amount of cash Vega had with him and determined the money was used in drug activity. The cash was seized by the sheriff’s office.
Hall said Vega has been charged with felony fleeing, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic violations. Vega’s bond was set at $11,000.
