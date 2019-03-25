CBD gaining popularity in Mississippi and on the Coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - CBD is flying off shelves in Mississippi after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized it in all 50 states. Local retailers and users are reaping the benefits of the product.
“A lot of people we have come in looking for anxiety relief. It works incredibly well for that,” said Curtis Felsher. He’s the manager at No Smoke About It 4.0 in Ocean Springs. It’s one of four locations for the company.
CBD, short for cannabidiol, comes in all forms including gummies, vape and even dog treats.
“Little minor aches and pains. As dogs get older they have joint problems, stuff like that and it helps a lot," Felsher added.
It’s made from hemp seed oil.
“CBD itself is a canaboid found in the canabis plant," said Matthew Corbin, who works at the No Smoke About It Gulfport Orange Grove location.
To be legal in Mississippi, CBD must contain less than three percent of THC.
“In marijuana, the biggest component is THC. That is what is psychoactive. That is what does cause the high and the euphoria," Corbin said.
CBD is quickly becoming at best seller at No Smoke About It.
“So what you’re going to do, you have these bottles here. They’re little 30 milliliter bottles, and a full dropper is about a milliliter. So what’s recommended is you take one to three doses per day of a full dropper," Felsher said.
CBD is legal, but the age restrictions are a little hazy, unlike cigarettes and vaping, which have a clear law that users must be over the age of 18 in the state of Mississippi.
“I think it can only get bigger from here on out because a lot of people are starting to realize its medicinal benefits," Felsher said.
Those benefits include helping those with depression, pain, inflammation, even epilepsy. WLOX spoke to several users who didn’t want to go on camera. All are using it for the same reason: anxiety. They said they have experienced a difference and plan to continue using CBD.
Click here for more information on CBD.
Learn more about the 2018 Farm Bill here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.