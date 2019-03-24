William Carey University celebrates homecoming

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University celebrated its annual homecoming on March 22-23.
On Saturday morning, the homecoming queen maids, along with several student groups participated in their annual parade along County Drive and through the campus.
After the parade, the university hosted a crawfish cookout festival along with some baseball and softball games.
The homecoming festivities concluded with a guitar concert at the Bass Memorial Chapel.
