William Carey University celebrates homecoming
(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | March 23, 2019 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 9:27 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University celebrated its annual homecoming on March 22-23.

On Saturday morning, the homecoming queen maids, along with several student groups participated in their annual parade along County Drive and through the campus.

After the parade, the university hosted a crawfish cookout festival along with some baseball and softball games.

Beautiful day for homecoming! #wcuhomecoming

Posted by William Carey University on Saturday, March 23, 2019

The homecoming festivities concluded with a guitar concert at the Bass Memorial Chapel.

