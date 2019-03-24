Traffic stop leads to meth bust in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A 46-year-old man was arrested on felony charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Perry County on Saturday, March 23.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a deputy conducted the traffic stop on Highway 29 North of Runnelstown.
Michael Wayne Elliott, of Petal, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
According to the post, approximately 1.3 grams of crystal meth was seized.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.