Several inducted into William Carey Sports Hall of Fame

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University’s Sports Hall of Fame gained several new members Saturday night
“The sports hall of fame will honor those that are being inducted,” said Lynne Houston, Associate Vice President William Carey University. "This is the fifth year of the sports hall of fame. This year is a little bit more special.”
Players from then and now were honored. The 1969 national championship baseball team was one of the inductees. The entire team was able to make it for the celebration.
"I cannot tell you the joy this brings to me and everything and the comfort and passion. I am just so thrilled. It really is going to be bitter sweet because I hate to see them go. I don’t know that we’ll have a 100 reunion,” expressed 1969 baseball team member Jim Smith.
The 2018 national championship women’s soccer team was also inducted into the sports hall of fame and the women were presented with their championship rings.
"It felt like such a long-time goal. It felt unreal to win it. We knew we could, but we didn’t know it was going to be possible. When we won it was just this amazing feeling. Being here and having people that care about us and recognizes all the work we did, it just feels amazing honestly,” said 2018 women’s soccer team member Ana Paula Santos.
University officials said having events like this allow athletes to get the recognition they deserve.
"Not everyone is a national champion. Not everyone has the stats. I think that we really strive to help those who have gone the extra mile to give the extra mile,” said Houston.
