Saturday Roundup - Baseball and Softball Scores

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The busiest sports season of the year is upon us as local Pine Belt baseball and softball clubs enter the heart of their respective seasons.
Here’s a look at some of the scores from Saturday’s action.
No. 2 Jones College swept its doubleheader at Northeast Mississippi to improve to 20-2. The Bobcats grabbed a 6-3 victory and 13-3 win.
Pearl River Community College dropped two games to Itawamba Community College – the first a 4-3 loss in ten innings and the second a 7-6 defeat. The No. 4 Wildcats fall to 17-4 on the season.
The defending national champion Jones softball team swept its doubleheader over Northwest with a pair of 8-0 and 8-4 victories. The No. 1 Lady Bobcats improved to 20-3.
In the NAIA, William Carey baseball split Saturday’s doubleheader with Bethel. After taking game one 4-1, the Crusaders fell 8-2 in the night-capper to drop to 10-15 on the year.
The Lady Crusaders stayed hot with two wins over Stillman, 2-1 and 8-0. No. 15 WCU improved to 17-7.
