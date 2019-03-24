Pine Belt students participate in job readiness training

GULFPORT, MS (WDAM) - Students from the Pine Belt and other parts of south Mississippi took part in job training seminars throughout the month of March.
Mississippi Power offered the Job Readiness Training seminars to 11th and 12th graders. The seminars focused on teaching students how to prepare to enter the workforce, interpersonal communication skills, applying for jobs and take part in mock interviews.
“The type of workforce needed for the jobs of today and in the future is very different from what was needed even 10 years ago,” said Mississippi Power Senior Community Development Representative Ann Holland. “These seminars will show students how to develop a resume and apply for a job while reinforcing skills that can be carried through school and into their careers.”
The training seminars also addressed the role of social media and its impact in a digitally focused economy.
Mississippi Power spokesperson Danielle Kimbrough said students can use social media as a tool to brand themselves in positive ways.
“Many employers use social media to screen potential hires or recruit talent, so it’s important students how to use social media appropriately,” said Mississippi Power spokeswoman Danielle Kimbrough. “Social media can also be a tool that students use to brand themselves in positive ways for potential employers and to showcase their talents and philanthropic accomplishments.”
Students from Laurel, Jones County, and Hattiesburg participated in this years’ training seminars.
“I’ve learned that we have many things to do, including a resume and I plan on taking that knowledge into the work force to better myself and to help others be prepared for whatever occupation or field they’re going into,” Hattiesburg High School senior Melychy Hall said.
More than 60 students have attended the seminars in 2017.
“More than 650 students participated in these Job Readiness Training sessions when they were offered in 2017,” said Ministerial Alliance President Eric Dickey. “The students gained invaluable experience and more confidence to become an active part of the workforce. I appreciate Mississippi Power continuing to help build tomorrow’s workforce with important community focused initiatives like the Job Readiness Training seminar.”
