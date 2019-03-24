Old newspaper machines distributing free books in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A group of Covington County volunteers is using some old newspaper vending machines to distribute books throughout the county.
The Friends of the Covington County Library are turning them into little free libraries.
“We’re re-purposing them and decorating them and putting them out in the community to be used,” said Gwen Hitt, president of the Friends of the Covington County Library.
Eight of the machines have been donated to the organization. One of them has been set up at City Hall in Collins.
Another will soon be placed in the Hopewell Community.
“The way it works, you put a book in, you get a book out, you take it, it’s free, you can share it with anybody you want to,” Hitt said.
Hitt hopes all eight of their little free libraries will be available for use in a few months.
Currently, she said there are 180 little free libraries across Mississippi.
